TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target Cut to $99.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $109.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TAL. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.91.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,640.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.