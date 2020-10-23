TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

