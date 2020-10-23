Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of TALO opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $88.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,537.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 53.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36,685 shares during the period.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

