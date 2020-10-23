Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TALO. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

TALO opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $538.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $88.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Abendschein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,537.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

