Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 240.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 963,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $159.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

