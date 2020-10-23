TD Securities Boosts Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$20.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB upgraded shares of Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.96.

TSE ALA opened at C$17.48 on Monday. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.14.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

