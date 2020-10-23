TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $118.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.57.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $106.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $109.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after purchasing an additional 357,374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

