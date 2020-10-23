Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERIC. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Charter Equity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 213,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 396,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 298,101 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

