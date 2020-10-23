TEMENOS AG/S’s (TMSNY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TEMENOS AG/S from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

TEMENOS AG/S stock opened at $118.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.27. TEMENOS AG/S has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

