Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.80.

TENB opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 24,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,029,004.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,089.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,047,754 shares of company stock valued at $163,149,366 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

