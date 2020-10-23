Tervita (TSE:TEV) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEV. Atb Cap Markets raised Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.00.

Shares of TEV opened at C$1.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $223.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$7.77.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tervita will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

