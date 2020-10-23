Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Shares of TXN opened at $148.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.64. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

