The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $169.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.07 and a 200-day moving average of $162.59. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

