The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $33.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.42.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 1.50.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

