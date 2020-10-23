The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,379. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.