The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 4395805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

