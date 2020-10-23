The Greenbrier Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,240 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,155% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $268,175.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $755,707. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

