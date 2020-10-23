The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $841,179.33 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $841,179.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $32.42 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $471.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 2,813.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 81,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

