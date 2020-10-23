The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.38-5.53 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.38-5.53 EPS.

PG stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51. The stock has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

