The Procter & Gamble’s (PG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PG. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.71.

PG stock opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $352.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,440,000 after acquiring an additional 244,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

