The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

The Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SHW stock opened at $678.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $693.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.82.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

