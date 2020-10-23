The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $785.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $785.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $683.82.

NYSE:SHW opened at $678.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $693.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

