The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

The Weir Group stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Weir Group (WEGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.