TheStreet Downgrades Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LMNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

LMNX stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $984.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $9,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $892,475.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,842.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,740 shares of company stock worth $15,751,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Luminex by 47.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Luminex by 126.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

