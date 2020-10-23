Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.08.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

