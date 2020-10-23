Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $137.02 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.