Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,314 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,117% compared to the typical volume of 108 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,723,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,784,000 after buying an additional 483,449 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,248,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,800,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $69.77.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

