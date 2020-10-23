Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.