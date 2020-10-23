Triad Group (LON:TRD) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Triad Group Plc (LON:TRD) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.01 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.01 ($0.31). Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $4.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.04.

About Triad Group (LON:TRD)

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

