Truist Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $143.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.11.

EXPE opened at $101.04 on Monday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Expedia Group by 141.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

