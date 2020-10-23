Truist Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,120.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price upped by Truist from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,850.39.

Booking stock opened at $1,792.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,758.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,654.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

