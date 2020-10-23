Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TCX stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $808.15 million, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.96. Tucows has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,529,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the second quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tucows by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tucows by 110.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

