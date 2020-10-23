Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $100.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,710,229.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,043.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $907,107.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,762,212. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

