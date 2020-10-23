Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

Shares of UBER opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

