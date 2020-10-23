UBS Group Analysts Give Continental (FRA:CON) a €99.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Continental (FRA:CON) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON stock opened at €100.50 ($118.24) on Tuesday. Continental has a twelve month low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a twelve month high of €256.50 ($301.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is €94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.42.

Get Continental alerts:

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.