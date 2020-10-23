UBS Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (FRA:LXS) a €51.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (FRA:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRA:LXS opened at €47.83 ($56.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.07. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €59.88 ($70.45) and a twelve month high of €74.50 ($87.65).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

