UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €118.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €106.69 ($125.52).

EPA SU opened at €108.30 ($127.41) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €95.51. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

