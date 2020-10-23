UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (ETR:SY1) a €118.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (ETR:SY1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR SY1 opened at €114.50 ($134.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion and a PE ratio of 49.35. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €71.20 ($83.76) and a 1-year high of €121.05 ($142.41). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €105.20.

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.