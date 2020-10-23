UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bankia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bankia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bankia has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BNKXF opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Bankia has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

