UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.83.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

