Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UNBLF opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â60.4 Bn as at June 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

