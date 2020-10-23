Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNP. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $187.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.68. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.