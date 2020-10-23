United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.83

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

UDIRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

