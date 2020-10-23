Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

UNIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Uniti Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Uniti Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Uniti Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Uniti Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

