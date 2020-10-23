Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.72. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $222.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock worth $6,704,281 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

