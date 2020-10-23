Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

