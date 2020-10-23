ValuEngine Downgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Strong Sell

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $80.87.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,894.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.