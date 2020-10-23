ValuEngine Downgrades International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to Sell

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 40,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

