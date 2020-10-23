ValuEngine Upgrades Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $14.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

