Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 589500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.